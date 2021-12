The 2.9 magnitude registered at 9:30 a.m. and the 3.6 registered at 4:21 p.m.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that 2.9 and 3.6 magnitude earthquakes struck West Texas Wednesday.

According to USGS, the 2.9 magnitude struck 14 kilometers east/northeast of Gardendale at 9:30 a.m.

The second quake, which registered as a 3.6 magnitude, struck in the same area at 4:21 p.m.

Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 saying they felt both quakes.