TxDOT releases traffic alerts for remainder of week of Dec. 13

Drivers in several local counties should be aware of road construction projects occurring throughout the rest of the week.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts due to road construction projects across West Texas.

Midland County: Work Tuesday night will require an eastbound lane closure on the I-20 north service road between Highway 158 and FM 715, in front of Whataburger. Eastbound traffic will be diverted around while paving is being done. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the night. Flaggers and message boards will be used to alert drivers.

Upton County: Test sampling will take place on RM 2594 on Wednesday. Drivers should expect some intermittent lane closures. TxDOT said the plan is to start at RM 2401 and move south to RM 1555. If there is time, construction will turn around and make its way back up to RM 2401.

Pecos County: Work in the pecan orchard near Coyanosa will likely kick up a significant amount of dust Wednesday and Thursday. This could affect FM 1450 and FM 1776, from FM 1450 to about 10 miles south.

Reeves County: Test sampling will take place Thursday on I-20 from Country Club Drive to the Pecos River. Drivers should expect some intermittent lane closures during the testing.