The closure will last about a week and will be used for replacement of a water main.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting December 10, Industrial Ave will close all traffic at Cotton Flat Road.

Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure. For traffic between Midkiff Road and Garfield Street, it will be detoured to Advance Avenue and Francis Avenue.