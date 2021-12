Traffic is being diverted to the north frontage road.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — I-20 westbound lanes are closed at West Loop 250 after a crane rolled over near mile marker 129, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted to the north frontage road, where vehicles will be able to get back on west of FM 1788.

TxDOT said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is working to flip the crane back over.