Fiery wreck involving 2 semitrucks closes portion of I-20

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the service road near mile marker 143 in Midland County.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: TxDOT has opened westbound exit 154 to help with traffic flow.

--------------------------------------------------------

Two semis have crashed on eastbound I-20, just east of the FM 829 overpass, between mile markers 152 and 153, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Images and videos from viewers show the trucks on fire.

The eastbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted to the service road near mile marker 143 in Midland County. The accident is also slowing the flow of westbound traffic.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.