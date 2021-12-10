TxDOT has released several traffic alerts for drivers to be aware of when heading out on their weekly commutes.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several local traffic alerts for the week of Dec. 13.

Martin County: Crews will be working on Highway 176 throughout the week of Dec. 13, weather permitting. Monday will focus on eastbound mile marker 284 to 286. Tuesday and Wednesday will focus on eastbound mile marker 290 to 292. Thursday will focus on both directions from mile marker 277 to 280. Closures may move during the day, so TxDOT asks that drivers be mindful.

Ector County: Beams will be put in place Tuesday and Thursday at US 385 and North Loop 338. While this is being done, the intersection will be closed, so drivers will have to use detours to navigate through the project. Drivers should use extreme caution when crossing Loop 338 medians and re-entering Loop 338 traffic.

Andrews County: Some shoulder closures will be needed on Highway 115 at FM 181 the week of Dec. 13 for core testing.

Ward County: Work on Monday on the I-20 service roads near the Monahans State Park will close westbound Exit 86 as well as causing lane closures on both service roads.

Short-term I-20 exit closures will also be needed Tuesday at Exit 66 and Exit 80 for sign replacements and repairs.

The outside southbound lane of Highway 18, south of Monahans, will be closed Wednesday for an overlay.