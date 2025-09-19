September 19-25 is National Child Passenger Safety Week

Odessa TXDOT will be holding car seat inspections from 3-5pm at Music City Mall.

ODESSA, Texas — Every year more than half of children's car seats and booster seats aren't installed the correct way.

"We know that roughly 65% of the car seats are not installed correctly and of course as you mentioned depending on age and weight and height of those kinds of things the rules vary for people eight years and younger," says Gene Powell, Odessa TXDOT.

This happens because parents just aren't properly educated on the right way for installation.

This diagram from the CDC, show what seat your child should be in based off of age and weight.

A child placed safely in their seats reduces the risk of death during an accident by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.