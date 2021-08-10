Midland County, Pecos County traffic alerts for week of August 9

As with all closures, TxDOT asks that drivers slow down and obey signs and flaggers.

TEXAS, USA — The Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in Midland and Pecos Counties for the week of Aug. 9. Keep an eye out for the projects and consider them when planning your commute around these areas.

Midland County: The entrance ramp to eastbound I-20, just east of FM 1788, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two nights starting Tuesday. For a visual representation, see the graphic below.

Pecos County: A lane closure will be needed on westbound Interstate 10, just east of the US 190 intersection, on Wednesday for repairs. Closures will move during the day, so TxDOT asks drivers to please be mindful.

Pecos County: Lane closures will be needed Wednesday and Thursday on Highway 285, roughly 10-13 miles northwest of FM 2400, for repair work. Closures may move during the day, so TxDOT asks drivers to please be mindful.