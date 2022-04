The new merchandise feature an updated colorway and logo on t-shirts, hats and much more.

MIDLAND, Texas — For the first time in over two decades, the RockHounds will take the field with a fresh set of logos.

Midland’s updated logo set features Rocky wearing a helmet with a bat-inspired tool over his left shoulder. The primary logo also features other subtle elements, like a dog tag hanging from the wordmark.