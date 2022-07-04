Daily ticket discounts at momentum bank ballpark

The team is bringing back two popular deals from seasons past.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland RockHounds have brought back a couple of popular ticket deals from seasons past.

One deal on Sunday offers 5 tickets for $25 in reserved sections using a coupon from the Saturday edition of the Midland Reporter Telegram. Fans will also get treated to a free scoop of ice cream on their way through the gates.

The “Big Tuesday” promotion involves ice cream as well, as the team partners with Baskin-Robbins. On Tuesday games, fans can get a coupon for a buy one, get one free ticket at any Baskin-Robbins location in Midland or Odessa.