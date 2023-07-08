Fort Stockton brings a unique tradition to the first week of practice, Mom Football 101

Fort Stockton head coach Jeremy Hickman uses this tradition to appreciate the team's biggest supporters and help strengthen family bonds.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton head football coach Jeremy Hickman returned to the program to lead the Panthers last season, and brought a couple things with him.

First, success. Fort Stockton capped off the 2022 season with a 10-2 record, the best mark in over a decade, and a Bi-District championship.

Second, a new tradition, Mom Football 101.

"We'll break into offensive positions to where they go to a quarterback, or a lineman or receiver, running back position, and learn what their son has done that day," Hickman said. "So they'll learn a couple of plays, and then we'll come together as a group, then run plays and score each time and then celebrate. When they line up in an offensive set, their son lines up as the defensive player and they get to block him or go against him when they score."

The Fort Stockton football team gathered for the second annual mother/son event, welcoming mother figures in player's lives to have fun, learn about their son's position, and show off skills of their own.

"My favorite thing was when she blocked me," Fort Stockton player Kasch Norman said. "She took me right to the edge of the end zone. I didn't think she could do all that."

"It's been a lot of fun to go at him and show some of my strength," Kasch's mom Becca Norman said.

The on the field, bonding was only the beginning. Coach Hickman also makes sure to facilitate a time for these guys to build a deeper relationship with the women that support them every Friday night.

"We'll spend 10 minutes of quality time with the mom and the son, and they'll have time to talk about a couple of things that we've spoken to him about, the pride that they have in their mom, the moments during the year that their mom really stepped up," Hickman said. "I want their sons to take the time to show appreciation to them and say, 'Mom, I saw what you did for our family. Thank you for being strong and getting us through that.'"

"I was just excited to be able to spend time with my mom, and just have her all to myself, and just to be able to talk to her," Kasch Norman said.

"Getting to spend time with him as the summer kicks off or slows down and we're starting school, all my time with him ends, so it's nice to have this little bit of time with him," Becca Norman said.

This is a tradition that gets both moms and sons excited each year. Coach Hickman's own mom even comes out to play "Coach" for the night.