Odessa High's Ivan Carreon sits down with Jenna Elique to talk about his decision to commit to OU football

OHS star wide receiver Ivan Carreon reopened his recruitment last week and is now committed to play at Oklahoma.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas high school football recruiting scene experienced a major rumble last week when Odessa High four-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon announced that he would reopen his recruitment.

Less than 24 hours later, Carreon took to Twitter to announce that he was committing to the University of Oklahoma.

The star pass catcher also had an offer from Purdue, the program district rival quarterback Marcos Davila is committed to play post-graduation in the spring.

Many speculated that Carreon and Davila might team up in West Layfette, but Carreon chose to be a Sooner.

Sports anchor Jenna Elique sat down with the OHS rising senior about this decision and what he will bring to OU next fall.

Jenna: "We are here with Odessa High Wide Receiver Ivan Carreon. He has been in the headlines because he just made the big switch from Texas Tech, he decommitted. Now, he is committed to playing at OU. Ivan, I think the question on everyone's mind, at least mine, is can you walk us through this process? What went into making your decision to change your commitment."

Ivan: "I would say probably the first time I went there with Coach Venables and Coach Jones. I've known Coach Jones for a long time. It was just good to see him again, for us to just talk a little bit. I feel like when I went to the official visit, I just knew I needed to be there."

Jenna: "It was almost immediately when you decommitted. The next day. I made the joke around here that usually, you know, they take the moment to pray, talk to family, and it's a long drawn out situation. For you, it was the very next day, less than 24 hours before. Was it a situation of when you know, you just know?"



Ivan: "Yeah, it was because I knew I wanted to go there, so after I decommitted, I knew I was ready."



Jenna: "For people who aren't familiar with you, talking to people who are fans of Oklahoma football. [...] What can you bring to the program? Why does it make a good fit? Obviously, you know everyone sees the size, and you know they get excited, but what do you have to say about what we're seeing here and what do you think you can provide to this program?"



Ivan: "I think I can bring versatility to the table. I can line up in the slot as a tight end on the line, or I can line up out wide as a wide receiver. So like, defenses won't know what to do, or like have a personnel to me. I can just probably do anything."



Jenna: "Alright, I have to ask kind of a million dollar question. We talk about quarterbacks. We talk about receivers. You did have an offer from Purdue. People got excited. We all saw the videos of you guys playing together a little bit and got excited. Was there any pull because of that connection to maybe go head up north?"



Ivan: "Yeah, it was a little bit. I like Marcos. He's very, very good. When I went to Purdue, it was good. I liked it, but I feel like OU was where I was supposed to go. That's where I was meant to be."



Jenna: "Alright. This is my last question for you. What is your message to Sooner fans? We kind of talked about what they can expect, but is there a message or something that you can give them to hold on until you go play next year?

Ivan: "I'm trying to go win an SEC championship. Go get some wins."