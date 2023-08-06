Coahoma celebrates its first state championship in 25 years with a parade

The Bulldogettes claimed its second title in program history with the 4-2 win over Santa Gertrudis

COAHOMA, Texas — The city of Coahoma partied like it was 1998 Wednesday night, celebrating the first Bulldogette state championship in 25 years with a parade.

The evening was filled with school pride and remembering the adversity the team had to endure to make it to the pinnacle of the sport.

" 25 years is a long time," said Head Coach Alexander Orosco. "Every year it's just the goal that you work for and this year's no different. It meant a little more because of last year's heartbreak. We did have some redemption. Any time you work 360/365 days for a goal and that goal comes to fruition, it's a huge relief."

THE CHAMPS HAVE ARRIVED🎉



The city of Coahoma showing out for its 2023 softball state champions! @newswest9 | @NewsWest9Sports pic.twitter.com/nv80h9uu9i — Jenna Elique (@EliqueJenna) June 7, 2023

"It's the greatest comeback story," said Senior Christian Everett. "I thought about this moment the second we lost last year and it feels great that it's coming true. They've had our back since the moment we lost last year. You know most communities would probably be like, 'Oh they lost. Who cares any more,' but they've stuck by us and it means the world."

"It's just awesome," said State Tournament MVP Hannah Wells. "I'm grateful for everyone who supports us throughout this journey from since we were little girls to where we are now and the future in our lives. It's just great and I'm grateful for everyone."

STATE CHAMPS: 🏆💍🥎 @CISDBulldogs make it back to the title game after last year's loss and come home in 2023 with the hardware, winning 4-2 over Santa Gertrudis! @HannahWells_13 was named the game's MVP, and the Bulldogettes cap off an amazing run! @NewsWest9Sports @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/PeQam4mVsF — Aaron Gelvin (@aaron_gelvin) June 2, 2023

"If you look around, it means everything to this community," said community member Mark Richardson. "I mean this has brought this entire community together and this is a great close-knit community anyway. To have these girls that will never ever be outclassed on the field. There's no team that's ever had more character than the Coahoma Bulldogettes."