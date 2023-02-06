Coahoma Bulldogettes win UIL 3A Softball State Championship

This is the team's first State Championship title since 1998.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Coahoma Bulldogettes softball team won the UIL 3A State Championship in Austin on June 1.

The team defeated the Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions in a hard fought game. This is the first title for the Bulldogettes since 1998. The team was looking to get some redemption after falling short last year on the same field in Austin.

Hannah Wells was on the mound for the Bulldogettes and pitched masterful. The game was back and forth early until the Bulldogettes took the lead and never let it go. Wells also hit the dagger home run to ultimately seal the deal for the Bulldogettes.