New Odessa sports complex becoming more of a reality following land donation

The complex will be located on 100 acres north of Faudree Road, in northeast Odessa. The multi-use facility will include both indoor and outdoor sports activities.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of building a sports complex, thanks to a 100-acre donation by Larry Bell and his family.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and the Quality-of-Life Committee spoke on the project Tuesday and shared some of the details.

There is certainly plenty of excitement around the project and the impact it will have on Odessa, both in sports and future growth. The city has worked on this type of development for the last two years, with great progress made over the last several months to get to this point .

“So this is one step closer to becoming a very serious reality, this is not about dreaming," said Joven.

An area of land near the Parks Bell Ranch area, north of Faudree Road, will soon be home to the multi-use sports complex for Odessans to enjoy.

The indoor complex will feature 20 volleyball courts, 10 basketball courts and a competition track. The outside area will include eight to 12 multi-purpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse, along with eight fields for baseball and softball.

That much space will also give the area the ability to bring in outside revenue.

“Instead of just bringing in the small local tournaments [that do not] really bring that many heads in beds, we wanted to expand this out to the size where we could be able to bring those tournaments that are going to be coming in from Dallas, from El Paso, from Oklahoma, and that way we can increase that revenue and we can have these big tournaments," said Mark Matta, Odessa City Council member representing District 1. "It's just going to be a win-win for everybody.”

Donations to fund the $55 million project are in the works, as well as sponsorships to contribute for the long-term finances.

“We want this to be sponsored," said Matta. "We’re going to go out looking for naming rights, we’re going to go out there to help with the maintenance fees, to help with just the cost of running the daily functions of this sports complex. So, we’re thinking outside the box so we can be able to bring this and not have to have the citizens of Odessa foot the bill.”

For the Bell’s, this is another major contribution by a family that has given a lot to the City of Odessa.

“This donation of 100 acres is minute in comparison to what they’ve done, and for all this time that they’ve been here in the City of Odessa, and the development they’ve done, and the projects that — not only they have brought — but they’re going to bring," said Joven. "So, we’re just thankful that we have stakeholders in this community that are community-oriented and that have the means, and the capabilities, and the willingness to do this. Let me tell you, right now, we wouldn’t even be at this point if it weren’t for that donation.”

Five of the 100 acres will be set aside for the "Amy Bell Park" to honor their daughter who passed away.