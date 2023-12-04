Potential sports complex in Odessa becoming clearer following feasibility study

Synergy Sports presented its findings from the study to city council, revealing what the ideal facility would include, potential locations and the financials.

ODESSA, Texas — The possibility of a sports complex in Odessa has taken another step forward.

Synergy Sports presented it's completed feasibility study to city council on Tuesday that educated them on the study, recommendations and next steps.

Several factors were identified as what a potential sports complex could look like became clearer.

Several options for the size of the complex and the location were shown to council along with the financials, identifying Odessa’s position following the study.

“Odessa is vibrant," said Jason Boudrie, Owner of Synergy Sports. "Its got a population base that can support something like this, it’s viable as a facility, it can support itself, it’s not going to raise anyone’s taxes, the city’s not going to go into more debt over it, and it’s going to put something in Odessa that’s a draw for the community and the region.”

Progress was made with a public-private partnership as the recommended financial plan that will not require the city to issue a bond.

Synergy Sports is leading the consulting for the city, and it revealed the ideal facility.

“Our recommendation showed that the ideal facility would have a minimum of six basketball courts -- which could double as 12 volleyball courts," said Boudrie. "Supporting structures or supporting amenities, so conference rooms and things like that. Outdoor fields – a minimum of four baseball fields and a minimum of four full-sized soccer fields – with the ability to expand in the future.”

Potential future expansion includes two sheets of ice, and Synergy Sports analyzed a few areas for where the complex could be located.

“And so we looked at current demographics, future population growth, future retail development, kind of where things are going and what type of land could support a sports complex," said Boudrie.

The next steps for the city will be narrowing down the location, with acreage, roads and infrastructure all factors the Quality-of-Life Committee will need to consider.

“Narrow it down to a location, and then go forward with the project," said Odessa Mayor Javier Joven. "I think this is something that we need as an anchor for the community, for the reason is that we need an anchor to be able to attract retail.”

Synergy will continue to provide consulting to the city as the partnership works together to find a definite location and refine financials.