Local summer free meal programs start June 5

MIDLAND, Texas — School is out and the summer feeding program is about to begin.

Ector County ISD's Assistant Director Bethany Vizena said over 20 of their schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids. 11 Midland ISD schools and all IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin will also be offering them.

"We offer free meals for breakfast and lunch to all children under 18 years of age," said Vizena. "We have certain sites, we have 21 sites, and someone can just show up to those sites at the right time and get a free meal, and they will eat it on-site and they’re good to go."

Every summer, ECISD provides summer meal programs that have well-balanced and nutritious meals for children in families who may have a hard time getting them.

"The need is there," said Vizena. "It’s very important because a lot of our students rely on the meals we serve them during the school year, and so whenever schools out, where are they gonna get their meals? So it’s really important and we’re so excited to be able to provide meals for our students during summer."

If your kids are interested in receiving a meal, certain elementary schools will be providing hot meals, and middle and high schools will have cold meals.

"Middle and high schools will be, typically, cold meals, so we have what is called a lunch kit, it’s almost like a Lunchable, and we also have yogurt and cheese, and at the elementaries, they’ll be hot meals," said Vizena.

The district also isn't worried about running out of meals because they adjust weekly.

"We get estimates from the schools, from the principals, how many are enrolled for summer learning, and we go off of that, and then we’ll adjust more or less depending on the previous week how many showed up," said Vizena.