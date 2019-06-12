MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The video above first aired on October 3, when Love announce his bid for Senate.

Midland City Councilman John B. Love has ended his bid for U.S. Senate.

Love has served District 2 since 2012 and serves as Midland's Mayor Pro Tem.

In as statement on December 6, Love said he decided to drop the race due to a lack of time and finances.

“For the past ten weeks I have been reaching out to old friends and making new ones across Texas as I sought my party's nomination for the United States Senate.” said Love. "While I am humbled by the support and encouragement I received, I have concluded that I lack the time and financial resources to compete as effectively as I would like for a statewide nomination that could be decided in less than three months.

Love continued to say he will support the democratic nominee.

“Texas needs a Senator who will stand up fearlessly for everyday Texans who are worried about widening economic disparity, about healthcare, about gun violence, and about their voting rights. John Cornyn has shown he is not that Senator, and I am confident that the nominee who my fellow Democrats choose will be."

Election Day is November 3, 2020.

RELATED: Midland councilman announces campaign for US Senate

RELATED: Midland City Councilman will serve as Texas Municipal League President-Elect