Inside Texas Politics hands out annual 'Turkey awards'

This week, Inside Texas Politics presents its annual Turkey Awards. We do this every year on the program where we celebrate the great work - and not so great work - our legislators and leaders have done through the year.

Here's how it works: for those officials who have had a successful year politically, they get a turkey leg. Those who have not - they get the gizzard.

Members of the Inside Texas Politics Reporters Roundtable present the awards. Ross Ramsey is the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune. Bud Kennedy is a columnist at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Berna Dean Steptoe is the political producer at WFAA in Dallas.

Without further ado:

Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan - Turkey Leg

Awarded by Jason Whitely

First-time speaker

Navigated three special sessions

Dealt with Democrats breaking quorum

Power grid and actors - Gizzard

Awarded by Ross Ramsey

The actors: electric utilities, natural gas companies, regulars (ERCOT, PUC, RRC) and lawmakers.

Affected everybody

Texas was out of power for 4 days

Democratic Sen. Carol Alvarado - Turkey leg

Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe

15-hour filibuster

Did not allow Republicans to "just walk" on elections bill

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - Gizzard

Awarded by Bud Kennedy

Traveled to Cancun during the February winter storm

Picked a fight with Big Bird over COVID vaccine

Rep. Ryan Guillen - Gizzard

Awarded by Jason Whitely

Switched parties - from Democrat to Republican - after redistricting turned his district from Democrat to Republican

Timing of the switch "suspect"

Tethered dogs - Turkey leg

Awarded by Ross Ramsey

Bill passed in regular session, but governor vetoed

Bill later passed in a special session

Advocates pushed hard for protections

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton - Gizzard

Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe

Appeared during Jan. 6 rally that preceded Capitol Riots

Voters who helped elect San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker - Turkey Leg

Awarded by Bud Kennedy

Voters came "thundering" back to the polls

Strong turnout for the elections in May

Voters are "tuned in"

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott - Gizzard

Awarded by Jason Whitely

Tethered dogs bill controversy

Vetoed bill to fund legislature to hit Democrats, but legislature employees in both parties suffered

Texas Republican legislators - Both a turkey leg and a gizzard

Awarded by Ross Ramsey, Berna Dean Steptoe

Passed a lot of issues-based bills on abortion, guns, etc.

Funding for border wall

Passed a major elections bill

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser - Tukey Leg

Awarded by Bud Kennedy

Helped lead the border region from being hardest hit by COVID in Texas, to one of the most vaccinated regions

President Joe Biden - Turkey leg

Awarded by Jason Whitely

His signature campaign promise, a bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed and was signed into law

Texas Democrats - Gizzard

Awarded by Ross Ramsey

Left for Washington, D.C. during a special session

Came back fragmented

Didn't accomplish what they set out to do - to get Congress to pass voter protection legislation

Managed to unite Republicans

State Sen. Jane Nelson - Turkey Leg

Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe

Chaired financed committee

Played a major role in last session

Alex Jones - Gizzard

Awarded by Bud Kennedy

Major presence at Jan. 6 rally

Sued by Sandy Hook parents

Being subpoenaed to testify in his alleged role in Capital riots

Watch the full episode of Inside Texas Politics below:







