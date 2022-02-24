What to look for in the Ector County Judge race

Dustin Fawcett is running against incumbent Debi Hays for the seat.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The primaries are just 5 days away, and that means community members are getting ready to head out to cast their vote.

NewsWest 9 spoke to the candidates running for Ector County Judge. Dustin Fawcett is running against incumbent Debi Hays for the seat.

Fawcett said, if elected, he plans to work on issues like infrastructure and creating better communication between different local government entities.

"The newly elected county commissioners and the newly elected city council members have yet to hold a joint meeting, and we need to do that with all the various taxing entities to work together," said Fawcett. "I also have a three-part platform that are my three I's, or my three foundational pillars, which are infrastructure, institutions and innovation."

Hays told NewsWest 9 that during her time in office she made safety a priority, and hopes to continue working on those kinds of issues.

"We have lowered our fatality rates to a 23% reduction under my presiding officer," said Hays. "One life lost on a highway is one too many. There are a number of other projects that I can't wait to get started on, one being a new library for downtown, I'd like for it to be a family attraction."

Hays also spoke about her relationship with the other commissioners. She said respecting different viewpoints is key.

"In a lot of respects, we are very like-minded, but sometimes we don't agree on things and I think that is good," said Hays. "Each commissioner represents a certain demographic with their constituents, but at the end of the day we usually have the same goals, which is to make our county better than it was the month before."

Fawcett said he has worked with the commissioners before, and the different perspectives they bring to the table are important for decision making.

"We've got a good relationship, and I think that each one is going to be able to represent their district or their precinct," said Fawcett. "I will always value that because each of those precincts are vastly different than the other. They know what their constituents really need."