A look at the candidates for Midland County Judge

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Jonna Smoot is running against incumbent Terry Johnson for Midland County Judge.

While the candidates have different approaches to some issues, they’re both looking to better the community.

"Roads, infrastructure, backing the blue, keeping your law enforcement fully funded, we've got the new jail that's being proposed," said Smoot. "There's an issue going on with the critical infrastructure, with the water, where it hasn't been quite brought out to the county, and that's been being addressed for the last three years and two months."

Johnson said if he wins, he will continue to work on improving the water in Midland County.

"Hopefully in the next four years we can have water to the citizens of the county, those who want it can tap into it, those who don't can use what they have," said Johnson.

Johnson believes he has made some strides for Midland County while in office.

"Roads, we're an unbelievable road program, we've done more for roads in the last three years than the last 20 years previous to me coming into this job," said Johnson. "The relationship between this office, the county judge and the sheriff's department is better than it's been in the last 20 years."

Both candidates say their background and experience set them up for success as a county leader.

"It's what I do, I network, I put people together, I also understand contracts and I understand how to make things mesh together from my background being in finance compliance and in operations," said Smoot.

Johnson said handling things from a business aspect is key to success in the position.

"It takes a business mindset to deal with what's going on here, with the number of employees here, and the size of the budget," said Johnson. "It's really just a large business, so it's really nothing different than what I deal with everyday in my other business."

At the end of the day, the candidates say it’s what they stand for that makes them qualified.

"What is my moral compass on guiding the county? I said first you start with god, then you look to your fellow man, but if you're looking at god, you're already doing right by your fellow man," said Smoot. "Then it's the Good Samaritan rule, you always leave it better than you found it."

Johnson said he feels he has made a difference for the taxpayer in his time in office.