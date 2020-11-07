NAS-Kingsville trainee becomes first Black female TACAIR pilot in the U.S. Navy

Lieutenant Junior Grade, Madeline Swegle, just finished the Tactical Air Strike Aviator course for VT-21 at Naval Air Station-Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — One Navy jet pilot is on her way to getting her Wings of Gold in just a couple of weeks.

Lieutenant Junior Grade, Madeline Swegle, just finished the Tactical Air Strike Aviator course for Training Squadron 21 at Naval Air Station-Kingsville.

According to the Chief of Naval Air Training, Swegle is the United States Navy's first Black female TACAIR pilot. Swegle will be getting her Wings of Gold later this month.

“MAKING HISTORY!” The Navy tweeted Thursday in response to CNATRA's Facebook post.

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Navy officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21.

Swegle's milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

The Associated Press contributed.