Odessa woman honors late son, husband by sharing her salsa

Yolanda Vasquez lost her husband and son within two weeks of each other in 2021 and is now selling her salsa in their honor.

ODESSA, Texas — Yolanda Vasquez lost her husband and son within two weeks of each other in 2021.

"We'd been married for over 30 years, my son was was 27. My husband died from COVID and my son from cancer," said Vasquez.

Losing both of them was hard on Yolanda, but she had visits from them in her dreams, which inspired her to share her salsa.

"My son Johnny he tells me, 'Mom lets sell the salsa, it's so good' but I said 'No you're crazy mijo', but when he passed I had a dream that he was laughing, eating salsa and he was so happy and that's when I started thinking maybe I need to start selling the salsa and that's how it started," said Vasquez.

This was the start of Yoly's Famous Salsa, a one of a kind recipe.

"I put different jalapenos and chilis and all kinds of stuff and I like it and they love my salsa," said Vasquez.

On each of her cans of salsa she has a blue and a gray ribbon.

'It's in honor of my son and my husband. The blue is because my son loves the Mavericks and the gray is for my husband, he loved the Cowboys, that's why we put this in honor of them," said Vasquez.

Her salsa has proved to be a hit.

"The whole town of Odessa has tasted my salsa and part of Midland too, people love my salsa," Vasquez said.