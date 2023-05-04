Unknown man and woman save family of three from house fire

A man knocked on the door to let the family know there was a fire about to engulf their house, saving three people inside.

MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland family is looking for some good Samaritans that helped save them from a house fire, saying they might not be here if it wasn't for them.

The two unknown heroes jumped into action after they saw flames in someone's backyard likely saving lives, but before the family could thank them they were gone.

"I saw my windows and back door completely engulfed in flames, I wasn't able to see outside, it was just full flames," said Adrian Vega, one of the residents of the home that caught fire.

He said he only knew there was a fire because someone knocked on his back door.

Vega got his family out of the house thanks to the heroes who came to their rescue.

"We had a man at the backyard that happened to hop the fence," said Vega. "By the time I saw him he was filled with ashes, he had ashes in his hands, he clearly went through a lot."

Vega believes their savior was named Saul, and that there was also a woman named Yvonne who helped put out the fire.

"If I could be able to say one thing I would say thank you, God bless both of you and God bless everyone that was able to help us out by calling the fire department and knocking on our door, because I had no idea there was a fire and that fire climbed onto our house so fast that honestly I would've passed away, my mother would have passed away, my grandma would have passed away and I am so eternally grateful for you guys because God is good," Said Vega.