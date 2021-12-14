West Texas nonprofit creates shelters for pets

Fix West Texas is building shelters for pets, "Our main goal is to just keep all animals as warm and free from suffering this winter as possible"

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is known for neutering and spaying cats and dogs to help curb intake and reduce euthanasia rates. They also provide shelter for our animals as well.

"They're just like us, if you can imagine spending the night outside in the freezing cold, that’s a lot of suffering and so that’s what we’re trying to prevent," said Karen Patterson, President of Fix West Texas.

The nonprofit is creating barrel shelters to make sure no dog has to be stuck in the cold.

"Our main goal is to just keep all animals as warm and free from suffering this winter as possible," said Patterson

Each barrel shelter costs about ten dollars to make. Fix West Texas has enough supplies, but they need more hands.

"If there’s anyone in the community that wants to come up here during the week while we're open and work on making those, we do have a warehouse in the back we do provide the supplies, the tools, but we just kind of lack the man power right now," said Patterson.

Shelters are available for anyone in the community who needs one, all they ask is the price of supplies, but there’s a “no pet left behind” policy.

"If they can donate that, that’s great, so we can pay it forward so we can make another barrel, but if they can’t they don’t need to pay anything at all," said Patterson

Starting in January it will be required by state law that dogs have shelter.

"Starting January 1st there’s a new law that takes effect and if your dog is left outside they do have to have shelter," said Patterson.