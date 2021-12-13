Midland High School gives 'Christmas wishes'

This year they granted around 200 wishes to students and teachers

MIDLAND, Texas — A Christmas tradition has been going on at Midland High for at least the past 4 year and it involves the help of the community and other students giving back.

'Christmas wishes' have been a staple for students at Midland High for the last couple of years and this year they granted around 200 wishes to students and teachers.

"Its been a tradition through Midland High for a while and so were just picking it up to keep the Christmas spirit going," said, Averi McQuitty, Student Council President.

In the name of school spirit and Christmas.

"We raised enough money to grant wishes, we've granted a laptop, we have a ton of wishes, we get to do over half, about over half the wishes we received"

And some of those wishes are selfless, "I got a film camera for my mom because I leave for college soon, so I always take pictures in our family with like a professional cameras, because I've always been into photography, and so leaving is going to be really hard for my mom because I'm always the one who takes pictures, so I asked for a film camera so she could take pictures whenever I leave," said Aly Diaz, a Christmas Wish recipient.

Diaz continued, "I think it so thoughtful that they give back to others, I think its really sweet and leaves more of a lasting impression than they might think."

About half of the wishes that the student council received were granted, "It feels good to deliver wishes that are heartfelt," said , Averi McQuitty.