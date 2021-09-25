West Texas Fest raises funds for Ellen Noël Art Museum

Featured at the event will be beer and wine tastings, food trucks, music, a corn hole tournament and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be holding its 5th Annual West Texas Fest on October 1.

This event is a fundraiser for the museum to allow it to continue providing art exhibits, community events, workshops and more.

VIPs can visit the Midland Shooters Association Shot Gun Range at 6 p.m., while general admission starts at 7 p.m. All guests must be 21 or over to attend.

Featured at the event will be beer and wine tastings, food trucks, music, a corn hole tournament and more.

General admission tickets are $50 and include entry to the event, four beer tasting tickets, one wine or spirit tasting and a food voucher for one person for the food tickets.

There are also designated driver tickets for $25 that include entry to the event and a food voucher.