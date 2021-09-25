American Legion hosts cook-off for breast cancer awareness

MIDLAND, Texas — American Legion Post 19 in Midland will be hosting the 20th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Chili and Bar-B-Que Cook-off.
The cookoff will run throughout the day of Oct. 9 and feature competitions for chili, ribs, brisket, chicken and more.
Entry fees for cooks are $25. All participants will need to cook their entries on site and are asked to have a fire extinguisher and ash container on hand.
There will also be a bake sale held during the cookoff for those looking to support without having to grill something up, and a Kids' Q for aspiring chefs.
Proceeds from this event will be going to Pink the Basin and other local charities.
For more information on the cookoff, including how to sign up for the competition, you can click or tap here.