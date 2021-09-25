American Legion hosts cook-off for breast cancer awareness

Proceeds will be donated to Pink the Basin and other local charities.

MIDLAND, Texas — American Legion Post 19 in Midland will be hosting the 20th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Chili and Bar-B-Que Cook-off.

The cookoff will run throughout the day of Oct. 9 and feature competitions for chili, ribs, brisket, chicken and more.

Entry fees for cooks are $25. All participants will need to cook their entries on site and are asked to have a fire extinguisher and ash container on hand.

There will also be a bake sale held during the cookoff for those looking to support without having to grill something up, and a Kids' Q for aspiring chefs.

Proceeds from this event will be going to Pink the Basin and other local charities.