Gun and Blade Show returns to Odessa

Law enforcement can get into the show free with an ID.

ODESSA, Texas — The Gun and Blade Show is being held at the Ector County Coliseum from October 2-3.

This event will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for adults, while children 12 and under get in free. Law enforcement can also get in free if they show their badge.

Military or NRA/TSRA can get $1 off their admission with an ID.

Admission is cash only at the door and special offers are limited to one at a time.

If you miss this event, the show will be back in January.