'Who Let the Dogs Out?' 5k raising funds for Fix West Texas

Credit: Kanstantsin - stock.adobe.com
Friendly smart dog giving his paw close up (generic).

ODESSA, Texas — Fix West Texas will be holding a 5k to raise funds for their mission of reducing homeless animals through spay and neuter efforts.

The "Who Let the Dogs Out" 5k will be held on October 2 at Torchy's Tacos in Odessa.

Outside of the race, the event will feature live music, food and drinks, pet photos and a costume contest.

The race will began at 6 p.m. and awards will be given out at 7 p.m.

Entry fee for the 5k is $35, while the 1k fun run/walk is $25. Students with an ID can run for a donation, and Strut Your Mutt team members run for free.

Each fee covers a free t-shirt and finisher medal in addition to the race.

To enter, you can scan the QR codes on the flyer below or click or tap here.

