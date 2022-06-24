West Texas cities warn residents about the use of fireworks

Big Spring, Midland and Odessa have all put out reminders about all firework use being illegal within city limits.

TEXAS, USA — West Texas cities are reminding the public about not being allowed to use fireworks.

Cities like Big Spring, Midland and Odessa have posted information on their social media pages in regards to the use of fireworks within city limits.

They say fireworks are considered explosive devices and not safe for people who are not professionals to use. There are always injuries around the Fourth of July time for people that try to use their own fireworks.

Some of the effects from illegal firework activity include burns, scaring pets, starting fires and stressing out veterans and military members.

Cities are urging people to leave the firework use to professionals and if they want to see fireworks, they can go to the events happening around July 4th.

Also, with the record drought conditions in West Texas, setting off fireworks can lead to extreme fire danger and red flag warnings.