Van Horn man to serve 99 years in prison on Sexual Assault of a Child charges.

57-year-old Simon Flores was found guilty back in 2008 and has been a fugitive living in Mexico since until being captured, while trying to re-enter the U.S.

VAN HORN, Texas — A Van Horn is now in custody and will serve 99 years in prison on Sexual Assault of a Child charges.

57-year-old Simon "Chungo" Flores was found guilty back in 2008 on five counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, four counts of Indecency with a Child, and two counts of indecent exposure to a Child. Flores has been a fugitive since and was living in Mexico.

Flores never showed up to court, which left his defense team to defend him in his absence. The criminal case happened in Alpine after a change of venue was granted. Flores is also a person of interest in the disappearance of a Van Horn man Hubert Valdez.