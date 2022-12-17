Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead

20-year-old Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old Decamren Sims were found dead in their apartment.

MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside an apartment, deceased.

While on scene, officers were notified that another gunshot victim, 21-year-old male Deondrick Sims, drove himself to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The next of kin has been notified.