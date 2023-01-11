Hobbs police investigating several shots fired calls around the city on Jan. 9-10

At least two people are behind bars due to one of the incidents.

HOBBS, N.M. — Two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a third after a shooting at a Hobbs gas station.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, late Monday night into early Tuesday morning officers responded to several shots fired calls around the city.

On one of those calls, officers responded to the Stripes located at the intersection of Texas and Dal Paso around 7:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that 19-year-old Ashley Aguilar was driving a gold minivan that was also occupied by 18-year-old Xavier Flores.

A black convertible Mustang was occupied by two people, the passenger being 18-year-old Uzielle Aranda.

According to witnesses, words were exchanged between the passengers of both vehicles before Aranda fired shots toward Flores and Aguilar. Flores then returned fire as Aranda was fleeing the scene.

There were several uninvolved patrons in the parking lot of the gas station at the time the shooting. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Witnesses provided officers with descriptions of the vehicles. The minivan was found around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Aguilar was in the van with three juveniles.

Two of the juveniles refused to provide officers with their names. They were arrested and charged with concealing identity. Once their identity was confirmed, they were released at the Juvenile Probation Office’s request.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flores for aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. He is currently behind bars in the Lea County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with accessory to wit shooting at or from a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Aranda for aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. At last update, he had not been arrested.

It was also discovered that in a separate occurrence from the one at Stripes, two people had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at two different locations. Both of those victims were treated and released from Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

These investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding any of the shots fired incidents that occurred on Jan. 9 or 10 is encouraged to contact HPD by calling 575-397-9265 or by Facebook messenger, or call Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 to remain anonymous.