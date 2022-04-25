UTPB plans for reopening of The Basin Sports Complex

The reopening will take place at the complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB sports complex has gotten a facelift since its been under the management of the University.

"For the month of march, we actually shut the whole park down and we've done more than $150,000 worth of work out here," said Todd Dooley the Director of Athletics at UTPB. "We did dirt work, we installed fences, we installed gates, stuff that really needed attention from a safety standpoint, a playability standpoint."

The complex is still open to the public, but since it costs to be maintained there is a rental fee.

"We want to continue that relationship with the public from the standpoint of allowing them access to it," Dooley said. "There's a rental fee obviously because there's a cost with managing the field and maintaining the field but everyone has access to it. All they have to do is go to playthebasin.com and reserve."

From rec sports to full fledged tournaments, UTPB is working to get as many events at the complex as they can.

"We're looking at adding rec sports from UTPB, having opportunity to come down here and play rec sports like I said a local community kick ball tournament, were open to anything." said Dooley. "Things that were working with Discover Odessa diligently about is bringing tournaments to Odessa. We're working on bringing a baseball tournament to Odessa."

It's not just UTPB that will benefit from these changes, but rather all of Odessa.

"To be an economic driver locally for hotels businesses restaurants, all of those things, we want to be that partner in the community where it's not just available to the community but were driving dollars back to the tax base," said Dooley.

A grand reopening will take place on Saturday, April 30, so the community can check out the new and improved complex.

"We're calling it the grand-reopening for a couple of reasons, one with us taking it over we wanted to re-introduce and just say this is what we're doing and just re-introduce the community to this park." said Dooley