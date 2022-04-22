UTPB program preparing student teachers for the classroom after graduation

UTPB College of Education hosted a tour of the school's U.S. Prep Learning program. It gives teacher-residents hands-on training in ECISD and MISD classrooms.

ODESSA, Texas — University of Texas Permian Basin is helping solve our region's teacher crisis with the goal of giving students hands-on experience while earning their degree.

On Friday, stakeholders got a taste of what it is like to be a teacher by touring schools across Midland and Odessa.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher, I used to play pretend that I was a teacher," said Cecilia Herrera, a student at UTPB.

Now she doesn't have to pretend anymore, she is able to get hands-on experience as a teacher-resident through UTPB's U.S. Prep Program. The program prepares future teachers before they enter the classroom.

"It's been exciting, it's been the best journey," said Herrera, who is a teacher-resident at De Zavala Elementary. "I call it a journey because it's been a whole new adventure. You're learning, you're practicing, exploring with the students and you're getting a taste of what it is to be a real teacher."

During today's tour, teacher-residents showcased what they can do.

"We do have the skills, we learn techniques and strategies we've learned in the classroom, and that's what we were trying to focus on showing," said Herrera. "This program has helped us learn and grow to become educators."

Herrera said the program has equipped her with the essential skills to start her career.

"I feel more confident now," said Herrera. "I feel like I have learned everything I need to learn to enter education. I think I'm prepared. They've provided tools, resources and training. I think, I'm ready to get in the classroom."

Herrera also credits Shelly Landreth, a teacher of teachers at UTPB.

"Being able to work with these future teachers in that final step on their journey and really working with them to build their skills before they enter the classroom, I completely love that part of my job," said Landreth.

Through this program, future teachers are on their way to success even before they enter their own classroom.