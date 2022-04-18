Local Chick-Fil-A employees receive scholarships

These scholarships will help pay for their school at UTPB and Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas — Two students in Odessa got a huge surprise at work on Saturday when they received scholarships to help pay for their college education.

Rusty Dunn, the owner of the Chick-Fil-a says that are both students are deserving. Paula Rodriguez and Halynn Hewiitt were the recipients.

"Paula started with me in the Chick-Fil-A in the mall, many many many years ago and so she was actually in high school, she was 17 when she started," Dunn said. "And so she's been with us a little over 20 years."

Now, Chick-Fil-A is giving back to her providing a scholarship for her current studies at UTPB

"I love what I've done with chick-fil-a has been a lot of leadership and stuff like that, it's just going to add on to my skill set and make me better to take care of this little one right here." said Paula Rodriguez. "I'm just blessed, I'm blessed I'm really thankful and it just makes me so happy. I'm so happy to have this opportunity."

Rodriguez is studying business management and is expected to graduate by 2024

Paula wasn't the only one to receive a scholarship. Her co-worker Halynn Hewitt also got a scholarship for her classes at Odessa College.