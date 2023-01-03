Unidentified teen found by MPD is no longer in Midland

According to the City of Midland, the teen found by Midland Police in January is in CPS custody still but is no longer in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's now been almost two months since the Midland Police Department found an unidentified teen in an alley of Shandon Ave. and Ward St. in Midland.

According to the City of Midland, he is still in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) but has been moved from Midland. As for where he's been moved to that is unknown at this time.

Back in early February, the Midland Police Department sent the DNA test for the teen to Dallas in efforts to find his identity. The DNA will be put into a National Database in hopes of finding a relative.

We checked in with the City of Midland Wednesday for an update on DNA test results and were told it will be a month until results are back.

We've also reached out to CPS who told us he is in state custody and has been placed at a home that is meeting his needs.