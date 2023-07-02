One week later: Midland Police still have no answers on unidentified Midland teen

It's been over a week since Midland Police found a teen in Midland and still no one knows who he is, where he's from or who his family is.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — It's been more than a week since Midland Police found a teenager in Midland.

He can't communicate and still there are not many clues as to who he is or where he came from.

There are a lot of people who are concerned about him. They're hoping someone comes forward soon.

On Jan. 29, Midland Police found the teenager in the alley of a residential area on Ward Street and Shandon Avenue in Central Midland.

Police tell us they have no new information. Right now, the teenager is in custody of Child Protective Services.

We asked the Midland Police Department if they are receiving donations for the teen and they say they have received some but they are taking them to the location where he is staying so they were not able to show us them at this time.

They say there is no new photo of the teen available so right now we have these two photos that were originally released.

Since finding about this lost teen, concerned resident Barbara Hunter has shown much concern and hopes someone speaks up.

“My thoughts were man why won’t they come forward and claim this baby? You know what I'm saying, because if you see something, you know something, you need to say something. I just don’t want him to be lost in the system, that’s my main concern,“ said Hunter.

Police are still asking for your help. If you have any information about the identity of the teen, please contact their non-emergency number 432-685-7108.