Unidentified Midland teen receiving health care from Child Protective Services

Under state custody, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services must perform certain health tests.

MIDLAND, Texas — It has been nearly two weeks since the Midland Police Department found an unidentified teen in an alley near the intersection of Shandon Avenue and Ward Street in Midland.

With the teen believed to be between 13 to 17 years old, he is in state custody with Child Protective Services, or CPS.

The City of Midland told NewsWest 9 on Friday afternoon that there is no new information on who he might be.

While with CPS, although the specifics of how they are taking care of him are unknown, there are health services they must provide.

With the teen being non-verbal, there is uncertainty regarding how long he had been alone.

Now in the hands of CPS, support is being given through healthcare that must be provided.

The teen has already undergone a medical exam required by state law in order to determine any medical needs he may have and how to care for them.

CPS will also administer a Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths, or CANS, assessment within 30 days to help understand the impact of trauma he has been through, and how he is doing.

Also within 30 days, he will see a doctor for a complete check-up with lab work.

CPS is part of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, or DFPS, that works with the STAR Health health care system to quickly give children in state care the coordinated medical and behavioral health care services they need.

The City of Midland told NewsWest 9 that they have received a lot of donations for the boy, but they are not exactly sure how many.

If anyone has any new information about the teen, the Midland Police Department is asking them to call 432-214-8765, or email pdtips@midlandtexas.gov.