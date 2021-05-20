Two female law enforcement officers start program to empower young women in the Permian Basin

Non-profit organization, B.A.D.D. (Beautiful and Dedicated Divas) was started by two officers. They're offering a young women's empowerment program for teen girls.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tiere Strambler and Kimberley Mayfield are besties by choice and cousins by blood.

"Besties for life," says Tiere Strambler, "if we don't have nobody else, we have each other."

The two grew up together and still have an unbreakable bond.

"I used to ride along with her wherever she was going, there I was.

"We grew up pretty close," says Kimberley Mayfield.

"We're still close to this day I mean we both have three kids that are all around the same ages." says Strambler.

Growing up together meant that they experienced life and ran into similar obstacles together. Obstacles they feel most teenage girls go through. Which is why they started a program for girls ages 16-18.

"The services that we’re providing and the subjects we’re teaching on, we’ve been through it. A lot of the stuff is If we knew then what we know now we could have avoided some obstacles and stuff along the way, so we just want to give back and provide girls with that knowledge and those skills," says Strambler.

In this six-week program, girls will learn about financial literacy, receive self defense training, safe dating tips and much more. Both cousins are using their knowledge in law enforcement to teach some courses.

"I've been in law enforcement a little over 12 years," says Strambler.

"It'll be 14 for me," says Mayfieild.

The officers believe a program like this is needed in the area and they saw it as their calling to start it.

"When we came up with this it was like a light came on saying this is what we’re supposed to be doing," says Strambler, "it’s like a sister hood that’s what it is ultimately, that’s what we’re creating."

"Even when they get to college and its overwhelming someone they can call and say how did you deal with this situation, or how to go about this situation. I didn’t have that I think it would have beneficial," say Mayfield.

This sisterhood will not only transform girls from the outside but also the inside.