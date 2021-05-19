The Field's Edge continues to make progress on tiny home village

They recently installed a city water line and will soon add an access road and community hall.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local nonprofit, The Field's Edge, is making progress on it's tiny house community for the homeless and disabled in Midland.

They have installed a city water line to the area and will soon add an access road. They are also currently working on the foundation for a community hall.

That community hall will have offices, a clinic, a market, a multi-use space and a bath, kitchen and laundry facility.

Founder and CEO of The Field's Edge John-Mark Echols said it feels good to see their hard work paying off.

“Man, it's pretty amazing to have been working on this for the last five years really, and for us to start seeing it come up out of the ground more than just an idea," Echols said.

They're hoping to have the community built by the end of the year.

However, this is just phase one. The Field's Edge hopes to expand much more in the future.