Two dead after a fatal crash in Andrews County

Both passengers of the vehicle, 36-year-old Miguel De Los Santos Jr. of Brownsville and 53-year-old Juan Serna-Romero of Odessa, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle, has been treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-750, was traveling westbound on SH 176 when it hit veered off the north side of the roadway. Then, the driver attempted to overcorrect back to the highway and eventually led to the vehicle rolling over.