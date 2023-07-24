x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after two vehicle crash in Midland County

34-year-old Luis Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: KEWS

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by 34-year-old Luis Castaneda of Amarillo was traveling westbound on SH 349. A 2012 Peterbilt truck with trailer driven by 36-year-old Ganiyu Olalekan Raji was traveling eastbound on SH 349.

For an unknown reason Casteneda traveled into the eastbound lane and collided with Raji's truck. 

Casteneda was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

 

More Videos

In Other News

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket

Before You Leave, Check This Out