One dead after two vehicle crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by 34-year-old Luis Castaneda of Amarillo was traveling westbound on SH 349. A 2012 Peterbilt truck with trailer driven by 36-year-old Ganiyu Olalekan Raji was traveling eastbound on SH 349.

For an unknown reason Casteneda traveled into the eastbound lane and collided with Raji's truck.

Casteneda was pronounced dead at the scene.