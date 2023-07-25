One dead after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Glasscock County

50-year-old Gonzalo Antonio Ramirez of Garden City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on July 23.

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on July 23.

The incident took place on CR 125 at 9:22 a.m. 50 -year-old Gonzalo Antonio Ramirez of Garden City was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Chrysler 300 was parked on the east shoulder of CR 125, while a 2008 GMC Sierra was going northbound on CR 325. The GMC Sierra lost control, which led to it veering off to the east and eventually striking the 2015 Chrysler 300 and a pedestrian, Gonzalo Antonio Ramirez.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured during this incident.