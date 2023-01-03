Trinity School administrators charged with failure to report to appear in court

The four Trinity School administrators will appear before a jury on April 17.

MIDLAND, Texas — In Feb. 2022 four administrators from Trinity School in Midland were arrested for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse regarding a 14 year old girl who was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were indicted in November will be going to trial on April 17, in the142nd District Court.

Court documents state "These matters are expected to continue through the week of April 24th until the completion of the Jury Trial." This was signed by Judge David G. Rogers.

NewsWest 9 was able to obtain a potential witness list, which consists of Midland Police officers, other administrators at Trinity, experts in the field of child abuse, forensic digital media experts and more.