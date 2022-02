The four were arrested at around 11 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police announced Friday that four administrators have been arrested for Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse.

The investigation is ongoing. No further updates are available at this time.

Five administrators at Midland Christian School were arrested just over a week earlier for the same charges.