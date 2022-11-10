Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

The assault was reported to have happened as far back as September 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for Failing to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office.

Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this year.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by NewsWest 9, a female student under the age of 14 was reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times going back as far as September 2019.

The victim told an interviewer at the Midland Children's Advocacy Center in February 2022 that she had been assaulted every other day for around four months while at the school. After this incident, the student broke down and told a friend, who then reported the incident to the dean of Trinity, later identified as Freese, who said they would check the cameras.

The parents of the victim found out about everything and went to talk to Freese and Myers about the incident, which they said Freese downplayed to a "he said, she said situation".

Following all of the meetings where they were made aware of the assaults, MPD says none of the four administrators ever reported the incident to authorities, a violation of the Texas Family Code.

In September 2020, Hammer send out a waiver to the victim's parents that would settle the dispute about the assaults.

According to the affidavits, the waiver would allow the parents to "receive a portion of the tuition paid for the school year of 2020-2021" if they signed and avoided litigation or admission of liability or wrongdoing. The parents reviewed the document and hired an attorney before ultimately deciding not to take away the victim's right to speak out about her assault.

The four were arrested following the victim's interview with MCAC in February 2022.