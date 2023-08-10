Trial court recommends murder conviction of James Harry Reyos be vacated

Reyos was convicted of the 1981 Odessa murder of Father Patrick Ryan.

ODESSA, Texas — The 70th Judicial District Court in Ector County has recommended that the Court of Criminal Appeals vacate the murder conviction of James Harry Reyos.

The court released this recommendation in a findings of facts and conclusions of law document signed off on Aug. 4. That document examines a writ of habeas corpus filed by Reyos and his legal team.

Reyos is accused of the 1981 murder of Father Patrick Ryan at an Odessa hotel.

In February of 2023, the Odessa Police Department announced that it was reopening the case after decades of doubt among some people.

Following the news of Reyos’ case being reopened, the Innocence Project of Texas announced the filing of a lawsuit to overturn his conviction .

An evidence hearing was held to continue the process of examining the case in March of 2023.

The official recommendation of the trial court reads as follows:

“Based on the preceding findings of fact and conclusions of law, the trial court recommends the Court of Criminal Appeals find Mr. Reyos actually innocent of the conviction of the murder of Father Patrick “Paddy” Ryan and that it vacate his conviction for Father Ryan’s murder.”

The Innocence Project sent out a press release in which Reyos showed his excitement for the new movement in the case.

“I have always believed that one day the world would know I did not kill Father Ryan," said Reyos. "Today’s ruling puts me one step closer to finally clearing my name."

This is not the final stop for Reyos’ case, as it will still need to go before the Court of Criminal Appeals for a final ruling.

NewsWest 9 is continuing to examine the specifics of the trial court’s recommendation. We will update this story as more details are gathered.