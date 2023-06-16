Local law enforcement leaders receive award from "Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association"

They were nominated for the award for their work and dedication during the James Reyos case.

ODESSA, Texas — Multiple local law enforcement leaders recently received a distinguished award from the "Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association" for their work on the James Reyo Case.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Odessa Police Sergeant Scottie Smith, and Yvonne Cadra, the widow of Ector County Prosectuor Dennis Cadra, were all nominated for the award. This nomination was for their hardwork and dedication on the Reyos Case.

Reyos was found guilty by a jury for killing a priest at a hotel in Odessa back in 1981. With help from these three individuals, an investigation waas conducted by OPD that proved that Reyos could not be found guilty.